Invited to the Grand Ayodhya Temple Ceremony? Testing Negative for Covid-19 a Must, Say Sources

As Ayodhya prepares for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, sources said that those invited will have to undergo a Covid-19 test, and only after testing negative will they be allowed to enter the event.

Sources said the decision had been taken after various BJP leaders tested positive for Covid-19 recently, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and was subsequently admitted at the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, after which news came of UP Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh also being infected by the deadly disease. On Sunday, Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun died due to the coronavirus infection in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, implementation of strict security measures is underway in the entire district of Ayodhya in view of Modi's visit on August 5 for the Ram Temple program. Not more than five people will be allowed to gather at one place at the event. The district's boundaries will be sealed on Tuesday.

On Saturday, UP Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, DGP and other officials visited Ayodhya and prepared a security blueprint for the district, including the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site. The officials also issued instructions to authorities for execution of the plans, under which many protocols are to be followed during the Prime Minister's visit.

Protocols to contain the spread of coronavirus will be strictly followed. DIG, Deepak Kumar informed the media that a meeting has been held with all the agencies regarding the security of Modi, and that there was complete preparation for the event in which all standards of security would be met.

“Under the Covid protocol, not more than five people will be allowed to gather at one place in Ayodhya on August 5. The security arrangements are being made for all the VVIPs and the invited guests. All the boundaries of Ayodhya and Faizabad city will be sealed from the eve of the main event of Bhoomi Pujan. No one will be allowed to enter,” said DIG Deepak Kumar.