Invoking Sabarimala Violation of Model Code of Conduct, Kerala CEC Warns Candidates
Kerala Chief Election Commissioner Teeka Ram Meena said no campaign in the name of god and religion would be entertained.
File photo of Sabarimala temple. (Image: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the high-stakes general elections, Kerala Chief Election Commissioner Teeka Ram Meena on Monday said invoking Sabarimala during political campaigning would be considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Meena, during a press briefing, said no campaign in the name of god and religion would be entertained.
The entry of women of menstruating age into the Lord Ayyappa temple has been a contentious issue, with the state witnessing widespread violence after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the apex court order allowing women of all ages entry into the shrine.
Marking the culmination of the over two-month-long stormy annual pilgrimage season, the Lord Ayyappa temple was closed on January 20.
Traditionally, women of menstruating age or in the age group of 10 to 50 years were not allowed to enter the temple as the deity, Lord Ayyappa, is believed to be in the form of "Naishtika brahmachari" (perennial celibate).
