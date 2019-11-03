Invoking 'Yediyurappa Formula', Shiv Sena Now Claims 'Goons in Govt' Putting Pressure on Them

New Delhi: In yet stinging attack on its ally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that "criminals, who are in the government, were putting pressure" on the regional party. The leader also hinted at 'Operation Lotus' in Karnataka and added that "the Yediyurappa formula" will not work in Maharashtra.

"There are criminals who have entered politics and are in the government. These goons have tried to put pressure on us in the last 10 days and it has not worked. The Yediyurappa formula will not work in Maharahstra," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader hinted at the video clip on Karnataka that went viral a day earlier. In major embarrassment for the BJP, the clip purportedly showed Yediyurappa admitting to the party having played a role in 'Operation Kamala' to bring down the JDS-Congress government earlier this year by getting the coalition MLAs to resign.

Raut, executive editor of the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, has been the most vocal among Sena leaders in pressing his party's claim on the top post. A day earlier he said that the "President's rule threat" by BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was an "insult" to the state and people's mandate as it questioned its coalition partner if "the President was in their pocket?"

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been demanding the CM's post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios, as the BJP's tally took a beating in the polls. Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP which has insisted that Fadnavis will continue to be the CM for the next five years.

Thackeray had reportedly said that other options (read NCP and Congress) are available for his party.

