IPS Officer, Who Offered to Campaign for BJP in 2019, Gets Notice for Recruitment Irregularities

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Home Guards, Surya Kumar Shukla, who had earlier written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing his ‘faith’ in BJP’s ‘works and ideology’ and also offered to campaign for the saffron party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has been served a notice by the government for irregularities in recruitment of home guards in Allahabad in May this year.This is the second notice served to Shukla in this matter after he didn’t reply to the first one.In a letter related to the issue, Joint Secretary Satyendra Kumar Singh has raised concerns about the process of selection of candidates of home guards in Allahabad.As per a government order dated January 12, 2016, it was clearly mentioned that no zonal or regional commandant who has any kind of pending investigation against him or has faced any disciplinary action will be part of the selection committee.But during the recruitment process, some officers who did not meet this mandate were also posted as heads of the selection committee in Allahabad.The selected home guards were sent for training, despite a stay on the recruitment process. The report also states that the Home Guard Headquarters acted against the orders of the government. The first notice was issued to Shukla on August 21 and he was asked for an immediate clarification. He is yet to respond.Shukla, who is set to retire on August 31, had allegedly requested the Yogi government to appoint him on posts such as Planning Commission’s vice chairman and UP Pollution Control Board chairman as these top positions would help him effectively campaign for BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Earlier this year, a video of the 1982 batch IPS Surya Kumar Shukla had surfaced in which he was seen dressed in a black suit and was shown taking the oath with Azam Khan, head of the Muslim Karsewak Manch, along with a few others and chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. “We Ram-bhakts, today, as part of this programme, take this pledge that at the earliest, the Ram Mandir be constructed. Jai Shri Ram,” the video showed him saying.