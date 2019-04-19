Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IPS Officers Slam Sadhvi Pragya’s ‘Insulting’ Remark on 26/11 Hero, Cong Calls it BJP’s ‘Anti-national’ Face

The chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh said a complaint had been received against Thakur and the matter was being looked into.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
IPS Officers Slam Sadhvi Pragya’s ‘Insulting’ Remark on 26/11 Hero, Cong Calls it BJP’s ‘Anti-national’ Face
File photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.
Bhopal: The contentious remarks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s against late Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare has snowballed into a major controversy with the association of IPS officers condemning the statement.

Thakur, while claiming that Karkare had inflicted the worst kind of abuses and torture on her during custody in connection with the Malegaon blasts, had said that the latter had died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack due to her curse.

Thakur had also alleged that Karkare was hell-bent on framing her in the terror cases.

In the tweet, the IPS Association said, “Ashok Chakra awardee late Sri Hemant Karkare, IPS made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists. Those of us in uniform condemn the insulting statement made by a candidate and demand that sacrifices of all our martyrs be respected.”

The chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh said a complaint had been received against Thakur for her comments and the matter was being looked into.

Caught on the wrong foot, the sadhvi later said, she would offer a clarification later, adding, “I don’t offer my replies, they are given by Thakurji (Lord Ram).”

Though her political opponent and Bhopal’s Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh hasn’t been very critical of Thakur yet, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the remarks of Thakur, who he said was a favourite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealed the true “anti-national” face of the BJP.

When prodded by reporters about the shocking statement, Digvijaya Singh said, “Hemant Karkare was an honest and dutiful officer who laid down his life for the country. We all should feel proud of his martyrdom and no one should comment on him,” adding that he didn’t like commenting on statements of his opponents.

However, Madhya Pradesh minister Jaivardhan Singh wrote on Twitter, “Karkare had sacrificed his life for the country and maligning his sacrifice and devotion is shameful.”

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said the BJP was attempting to polarise the atmosphere but the Congress party and public won’t let these attempts succeed.

Karkare the former ATS chief of Maharashtra was awarded with Ashok Chakra, the highest peace time gallantry award, along with 10 others for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which he laid down his life.
