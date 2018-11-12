English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPS Officer’s Wife Mukul Chaudhary Visits 10 Janpath, Likely to be Vasundhara Raje’s Challenger From Jhalrapatan
BJP had announced its list of 131 candidates on Sunday, confirming that Raje would be seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan.
File photo of Mukul Chaudhary.
New Delhi: Mukul Chaudhary, who had earlier declared that she would contest the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections from Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s constituency, met Congress high command at 10, Janpath on Monday amid talk of the party giving her a ticket.
Chaudhary, wife of serving IPS officer in Rajasthan Pankaj Chaudhary, had announced in October that she would contest polls from Jhalrapatan, from where Raje has won three times in a row. Her husband is currently the SP in the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).
She, along with her husband, reached Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Monday and is believed to have met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, giving credence to rumours of her joining the party. Her mother had served as the law minister in the Rajasthan government headed by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.
