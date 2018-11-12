IPS Officer’s Wife Mukul Chaudhary Visits 10 Janpath, Likely to be Vasundhara Raje’s Challenger From Jhalrapatan

Mukul Chaudhary, who had earlier declared that she would contest the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections from Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s constituency, met Congress high command at 10, Janpath on Monday amid talk of the party giving her a ticket.Chaudhary, wife of serving IPS officer in Rajasthan Pankaj Chaudhary, had announced in October that she would contest polls from Jhalrapatan, from where Raje has won three times in a row. Her husband is currently the SP in the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).She, along with her husband, reached Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Monday and is believed to have met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, giving credence to rumours of her joining the party. Her mother had served as the law minister in the Rajasthan government headed by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.BJP had announced its list of 131 candidates on Sunday, confirming that Raje would be seeking re-election from Jhalrapatan.Following the BJP, Congress is likely to release its list of candidates for Rajasthan polls on Monday.Announcing her intent to contest polls, Chaudhary had said, “Jhalrapatan is my place of birth and I am contesting elections to repay the debt I owe to the land. I ask the people for an opportunity to transform Jhalrapatan.”She had started her election campaign in the region after the announcement and targeted Raje in her speeches, calling the chief minister “corrupt” for not doing any work in the constituency.“You are winning for 15 years from Jhalrapatan constituency. What work have you done so far? You don't have good roads, good medical facilities, or good education. People are crying and dying over these small problems, let alone the big issues. You have been not able to provide two square meals a day, on what basis you have been making big promises? The post of a CM is such a powerful post, yet you were unable to provide basic facilities," she said.