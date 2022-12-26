IRCTC Scam: CBI Re-initiates Probe Against Lalu Prasad Yadav; Trials to Resume

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday re-initiated a probe against Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

The CBI had previously not taken a “permission to prosecute" Lalu, but has recently moved the sanction against him and hence trials have been resumed against the RJD patriarch.

The CBI had registered a criminal case against then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017. Special judge Geetanjali Goel has issued notice to the Deputy CM of Bihar for 28 September.

Lalu, his family members and IRCTC officials were accused of alleged irregularities in granting contracts to two IRCTC hotels — one and Puri and the other at Ranchi — to a private firm.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, also accused in the case and was asked to personally appear before a Delhi court in September this year.

Before that in the same month, the court had issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply.

In its plea, the CBI stated that Tejashwi Yadav had threatened the investigation officials, “thereby influencing the case".

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter, according to PTI.

Tejashwi Yadav and others were granted bail after the court took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the CBI. The court noted that the case pertains to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

