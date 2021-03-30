Irikkur Candidate List: Key Contests in Irikkur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Irikkur Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Irikkur seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K C Joseph of INC won from this seat beating K T Jose of CPI by a margin of 9,647 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K. C. Joseph of INC won from this this constituency defeating Adv. P. Santhosh Kumar of CPI by a margin of 11,757 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Irikkur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Irikkur constituency are: Saji Kuttiyanimattom of KC(M), Saju Joseph of CONG, Aniyamma Rajendran of BJP