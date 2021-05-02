Irikkur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

9. Irikkur (इरिक्कुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Irikkur is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,94,966 eligible electors, of which 96,156 were male, 98,809 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Irikkur in 2021 is 1028.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,416 eligible electors, of which 93,035 were male, 95,381 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,262 eligible electors, of which 83,684 were male, 85,578 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Irikkur in 2016 was 1,393. In 2011, there were 886.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K C Joseph of INC won in this seat by defeating K T Jose of CPI by a margin of 9,647 votes which was 6.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. C. Joseph of INC won in this seat defeating Adv. P. Santhosh Kumar of CPI by a margin of 11,757 votes which was 9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 9. Irikkur Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Irikkur are: Aniamma M K (BJP), Saji Kuttiyanimattam (KCM), Adv Sajeev Joseph (INC), Chacko Karimbil (IND), Joy John (IND), Sajan Kuttiyanikkal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.59%, while it was 77.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 9. Irikkur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 168. In 2011 there were 163 polling stations.

EXTENT:

9. Irikkur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Chengalayi, Eruvessy, Irikkur, Payyavoor, Sreekandapuram, Alakode, Naduvil, Udayagiri and Ulikkal Panchayats in Taliparamba Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Irikkur is 594 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Irikkur is: 12°07’23.2"N 75°31’31.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Irikkur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam