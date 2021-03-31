Irinjalakkuda Candidate List: Key Contests in Irinjalakkuda Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Irinjalakkuda Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Irinjalakkuda seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prof. K.U. Arunan (E) of CPM won from this seat beating Adv. Thomas Unniyadan of KECM by a margin of 2,711 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.Thomas Unniyadan of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Adv. K.R.Vijaya of CPM by a margin of 12,404 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Irinjalakkuda Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Irinjalakuda constituency are: R. Bindu of CPI(M), Thomas Unniyadan of KC(J), Jacob Thomas of BJP