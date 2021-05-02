Irinjalakkuda Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

70. Irinjalakkuda (इरिंजलाक्कुड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Irinjalakkuda is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,886 eligible electors, of which 96,185 were male, 1,05,692 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Irinjalakkuda in 2021 is 1099.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,91,930 eligible electors, of which 90,613 were male, 1,01,317 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,216 eligible electors, of which 81,445 were male, 92,769 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Irinjalakkuda in 2016 was 187. In 2011, there were 155.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Prof. K.U. Arunan (E) of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv. Thomas Unniyadan of KCM by a margin of 2,711 votes which was 1.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 40% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.Thomas Unniyadan of KCM won in this seat defeating Adv. K.R.Vijaya of CPIM by a margin of 12,404 votes which was 9.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 51.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 70. Irinjalakkuda Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Irinjalakkuda are: Jacob Thomas (BJP), R Bindu (CPIM), Thomas J Unniyadan (KEC), Joshy (IND), Bindu W/O Shivadasan (IND), Bindu W/O Ramachandran (IND), Vaxerin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.8%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 77.81%, while it was 75.99% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 70. Irinjalakkuda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 157. In 2011 there were 151 polling stations.

EXTENT:

70. Irinjalakkuda constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Irinjalakuda Municipality and Aloor, Karalam, Kattur, Muriyad, Padiyur, Poomangalam, Porathissery and Velookkara Panchayats in Mukundapuram Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Irinjalakkuda is 180 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Irinjalakkuda is: 10°20’50.3"N 76°13’49.4"E.

