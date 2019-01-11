English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Irony That PM Modi Compares Himself to Vajpayee': Stalin Vows to Never Align With BJP
In an interaction with BJP workers, Modi had hinted at the saffron party’s willingness to make new allies and be more accommodative to the existing ones.
DMK chief MK Stalin has made it clear that his party will never align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the ruling party at the Centre has “trampled rights of states”. “The DMK will never align with BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not [former PM Atal Bihari] Vajpayee and the alliance under him is also not healthy,” Stalin said in a statement on Friday.
"Strong NDA [National Democratic Alliance] is an article of faith for us. It is not a compulsion. Even when the BJP won a majority on its own, we preferred to run the government with our allies. We cherish our old friends and our doors are always open for parties. But more than political issues, the winning alliance is the alliance of the people,” Modi said.
However, rejecting any offer of friendship ahead of the 2019 general elections, Stalin said: “Unlike any other leadership, the state’s rights have been trampled by PM Modi. It is an irony that he compares himself with Vajpayee.” He added, “The DMK extended its support to Vajpayee only because he didn't propose or stand by decisive politics.”
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
