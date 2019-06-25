Irrigation Plans, Bifurcation Dispute on Agenda as KCR, Jagan Reddy Set for Meeting

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to hold a crucial meeting with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the shared use of river water, ensuring that both states have ample water to irrigate parched lands.

Since the two chief ministers have maintained cordial relations for some time, addressing water disputes and resolving the contentious bifurcation issue between the two Telugu-speaking states might not be a distant dream any more.

At KCR’s request, Jagan agreed to an official meeting — the first in three years — as he is likely to be in Hyderabad from June 26 after the Collector’s Conference in Amaravati. The leaders are likely to meet on June 28 or 29, sources said.

KCR has reportedly asked irrigation officials to submit a report on the use of river water to irrigate parched lands, which will help find a solution to about 3,500 tmc of water draining into the sea every year.

Another prominent issue during the meet would be the shared usage of water from the Kaveri and Godavari rivers between the two states.

With the water level of the lower Krishna basin decreasing, and decline in inflow at the Srisailam Dam, KCR plans to use water from the Godavari to ensure the irrigation of parched lands in both states. This will tap into the resources of the Godavari, Krishna, their rivulets, basins and tributaries, to increase agricultural production.

This meeting is expected to augment the already friendly relations between the two chief ministers. The Andhra Pradesh CM attended the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project, built on the Godavari, last week at KCR’s personal invitation. In turn, KCR had attended Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony last month.