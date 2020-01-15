Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Irrigation Scam: Ajit Pawar Files Affidavit in Court, Says No Need for CBI or ED Probe

The Director General of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in an affidavit filed in the High Court had stated the ACB's inquiry found no involvement of Ajit Pawar in the alleged scam in the 12 projects undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Irrigation Scam: Ajit Pawar Files Affidavit in Court, Says No Need for CBI or ED Probe
File photo of NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has filed an affidavit in the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court in reply to petitions against him in the multi-crore irrigation scam, terming the allegations as "mala fide".

The NCP leader also said in the affidavit filed on Tuesday that there is no requirement for the present investigation to be handed over to the CBI or the ED.

The Director General of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau in an affidavit filed in the High Court in December last year had stated the ACB's inquiry found no involvement of Pawar in the alleged scam in the 12 projects undertaken by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC).

It was alleged that Pawar, then VIDC chairman, and officials of the corporation colluded with contractors while issuing tenders for projects, causing a loss to the exchequer.

The petitioner, Atul Jagtap of Janmanch who has filed 4 PILs in the alleged scam, had filed an application in the HC seeking CBI enquiry into the matter. The hearing of which is still going in the court and the next hearing is scheduled this week.

On Tuesday, Pawar, in his reply, said the present affidavit is a common reply to the present civil application (Jagtap) and similar other applications which are identical in nature.

"I raise an objection regarding locus standi of Jagtap and maintainability of the present applications as the petitioner has no locus to make the prayers as contained in the said applications.

The four PILs filed by Jagtap are not maintainable in as much as Jagtap is himself a contractor and filed tenders in respect of various projects which were involved in the present alleged PIL," he said.

"The present civil applications may not be entertained by the HC as they are actuated by personal motives mala fide intentions, business rivalry or not in the nature of public interest," he said.

"I deny all allegations concerning me or imputing me in toto. I say that I have not indulged in any corrupt, motivated or mala fide act while discharging my duties as a minister. I state that I have as a minister or as ex-officio chairman of the VIDC, have followed all the rules and have discharged my public duties with clear conscience and without fear, favour or illegal motives," Pawar said in the affidavit.

"I further deny the contention that the present investigation is required to be handed over to the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate and state there is not even a farthing of either pleadings or evidence to show the exceptional case as to why the investigation requires to be transferred and for statements and averments made in such vague and careless manners, the prayers made in application deserve to be rejected," Pawar stated.

The hearing on the present application by petitioner Jagtap is expected this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram