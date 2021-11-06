Is Bengal BJP Going for an Organisational Change? Dilip Ghosh Hints So

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and National Vice President, Dilip Ghosh, who is in Delhi to attend the office bearer’s meeting of the party claimed that there will be some changes in the party’s structure in West Bengal.

Speaking to News18.com, Ghosh, while referring to the office bearer’s meeting, said, “There will be many issues which will be covered in the office bearer’s meeting related to all the States including West Bengal. In an attempt to strengthen the party further, there could be some changes in the state executive committee, district presidents and office-bearers.”

He said, “After the Assembly poll results, we are trying to ascertain where we lacked and where we scored. This (assessment) will be a continuous process and in the meantime, there could be some organisational changes to strengthen our party in those areas where we could not do well in the recently held elections. This will help us in preparing our strategy to take on the ruling TMC in the pending municipal elections.”

After the Assembly poll debacle in West Bengal, the State BJP is facing a tough time as the party is witnessing a large number of party leaders, MPs, workers are switching camps and moving towards the ruling TMC.

Not least, there are some party leaders including former Governor Tathagata Roy who are spewing venom against the state leadership. Because of these issues, the central BJP leadership may bring some changes in the organisational structure and also it will clip the wings of a section of leaders who are putting the party in an embarrassing situation.

On Tathagata Roy’s dismay over State BJP leaders, Ghosh said, “It is unfortunate that those who were given due respect by the party are now raising their voice against the party. These people got the most and despite that, they are accusing the party leaders. If he does not like the party anymore, then who is stopping him to quit.”

Sources said, most of the changes in the organisation will be from North Bengal and in Jangalmahal because these two areas which gave huge mileage to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha are now TMC stronghold areas.

In the recent past, many significant party leaders like Mukul Roy, his son Subhranshu, Babul Supriyo, Sabyasachi Dutta, Soumen Roy, Biswajit Roy, Manotosh Roy went back to TMC and since then the BJP leaders have intensified their outreach programme among the party workers to prevent leaders from deserting the party.

“After the Assembly poll results, there is a rift among the district leaderships and this is causing a great problem before the party to bounce back. Therefore, it is very important to replace all the leaders who are not liked by the booth level workers,” a party source said.

Recently, in Daihat at Katwa in East Burdwan, State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and former party president Dilip Ghosh found themselves in an embarrassing situation after one faction of leaders within the party started raising ‘go back Dilip Ghosh’ slogans and made objectionable comments against Majumdar.

The situation turned bitter when two groups clashed with each other and broke chairs in front of Dilip Ghosh and Majumdar who were sitting on the dais along with other party leaders.

“The central leadership is aware of such issues in the State BJP and therefore, there will be some important changes in the party’s structure. This is ultimately going to help the party in the long run in Bengal,” a senior party leader said.

