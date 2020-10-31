‘Is Congress Supposed to Apologise for Expecting Safety of Soldiers?’ Tharoor Hits Back at BJP Over Pulwama

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed BJP demands for an apology from the party over its reaction to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, saying there was nothing to apologise for.

In a tweet, Tharoor sarcastically questioned whether the Congress is supposed to apologise for expecting the Narendra Modi government to keep the “soldiers safe”.

“I am still trying to figure out what @INCIndia is supposed to apologise for. For expecting the government to keep our soldiers safe? For rallying around the flag rather than politicising a national tragedy? For expressing condolences to the families of our martyrs?” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

Tharoor in his tweet tagged a news report on senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleging that a Pakistan minister’s admission of Islamabad’s hand in the Pulwama attack had “exposed the Congress”.

“Pakistan has admitted its hand behind Pulwama terror attack. Now, Congress and others who talked of conspiracy theories must apologise to the country,” Javadekar had said.

In a sensational admission, senior Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel and brought the two countries to the brink of a war. "Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and we are all part of that success," the science & technology minister said in Pakistan’s National Assembly. He later claimed that he was misquoted and was referring to the “post-Pulwama action” by Pakistan.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too referenced Pakistan’s alleged admission of guilt, saying those who “questioned the sacrifice” of soldiers stand exposed.

“The acceptance in the neighbouring country about the Pulwama attack has exposed the people who questioned the sacrifice of the Pulwama martyrs. I endured those allegations but I had a deep wound on my heart for my brave soldiers who had laid down their lives. I would urge such political parties that, in the interest of the security of the country, for the morale of our security forces, please do not do such politics,” the PM said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in Gujarat.