Is EC Not Concerned About 100% Polling, Asks HC as Poll Date in Madurai Clashes with Festival

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission to file a detailed report on whether it is possible to hold election in Madurai constituency on April 18.The poll date for Madurai falls during the ‘Chithirai Festival’ when lakhs of people from across the state will throng to the temple in the district for the festival.As per the schedule announced by the EC on Sunday, twenty-nine constituencies in the state will conduct elections to elect their representatives to Lok Sabha on April 18.On Monday, the district collector and district election officer had called for an all-party meeting to discuss party conduct during elections. In the meeting, party representatives had raised the concern of the date clash.A Public Interest Litigation was also filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking for postponement of Lok Sabha poll at Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. Taking the PIL into consideration, the Madras High Court had asked the Election Commission if it is possible to hold the election on another date.The EC informed the court that the date cannot be changed and that proper security arrangements will be made to ensure that polling is not impacted.“Is Election Commission not concerned about 100% polling?” the bench asked, after hearing the arguments. The court has asked the EC to file a detailed response after consulting EC officials.The case has been be adjourned till March 14.