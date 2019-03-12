English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Is EC Not Concerned About 100% Polling, Asks HC as Poll Date in Madurai Clashes with Festival
A Public Interest Litigation also filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking for postponement of Lok Sabha poll at Madurai district in Tamil Nadu.
Representative image.
Loading...
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission to file a detailed report on whether it is possible to hold election in Madurai constituency on April 18.
The poll date for Madurai falls during the ‘Chithirai Festival’ when lakhs of people from across the state will throng to the temple in the district for the festival.
As per the schedule announced by the EC on Sunday, twenty-nine constituencies in the state will conduct elections to elect their representatives to Lok Sabha on April 18.
On Monday, the district collector and district election officer had called for an all-party meeting to discuss party conduct during elections. In the meeting, party representatives had raised the concern of the date clash.
A Public Interest Litigation was also filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking for postponement of Lok Sabha poll at Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. Taking the PIL into consideration, the Madras High Court had asked the Election Commission if it is possible to hold the election on another date.
The EC informed the court that the date cannot be changed and that proper security arrangements will be made to ensure that polling is not impacted.
“Is Election Commission not concerned about 100% polling?” the bench asked, after hearing the arguments. The court has asked the EC to file a detailed response after consulting EC officials.
The case has been be adjourned till March 14.
The poll date for Madurai falls during the ‘Chithirai Festival’ when lakhs of people from across the state will throng to the temple in the district for the festival.
As per the schedule announced by the EC on Sunday, twenty-nine constituencies in the state will conduct elections to elect their representatives to Lok Sabha on April 18.
On Monday, the district collector and district election officer had called for an all-party meeting to discuss party conduct during elections. In the meeting, party representatives had raised the concern of the date clash.
A Public Interest Litigation was also filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking for postponement of Lok Sabha poll at Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. Taking the PIL into consideration, the Madras High Court had asked the Election Commission if it is possible to hold the election on another date.
The EC informed the court that the date cannot be changed and that proper security arrangements will be made to ensure that polling is not impacted.
“Is Election Commission not concerned about 100% polling?” the bench asked, after hearing the arguments. The court has asked the EC to file a detailed response after consulting EC officials.
The case has been be adjourned till March 14.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Election 2019: Plea in SC to Ban Roadshows and Bike Rallies for Causing Environmental Damage
- From PUBG to CA Jokes, John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter Dialogues are Now Hilarious Memes
- Not Everyone Can be Like Kareena Kapoor: Sameera Reddy Slams Trolls Targeting Post-Baby Bodies
- Google Doodle Celebrates 30 Years of The World Wide Web
- Discussion About Ramadan and Election Dates are Totally Disgusting: Javed Akhtar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results