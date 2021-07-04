'Is it Because the Gandhi Family Didn't Get Their Desired Commission?' BJP's Retort to Cong on Rafale Deal

The BJP on Sunday hit out at the Congress for raising questions over the Rafale deal and sought to know why its government did not procure the fighter planes for 10 years despite a depleted squadron strength of the Indian Air Force. “Is it because the Gandhi family did not get their desired ‘commission’?" asked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The Congress party has questioned the silence of the BJP government after French authorities ordered a probe into the multi-billion fighter aircraft deal. In reply, Patra said it does not sound well when the Congress party accuses others of jeopardising national security.

“The Congress should answer as to why for 10 years, despite a depleted squadron strength of the Indian Air Force, Congress government didn’t procure the much-needed Rafael fighter planes? Is it because the Gandhi Family did not get their desired ‘commission’?" he asked. It is astounding that yet again the Congress has taken the “abuse" way. Abusing the prime minister and talking about his appearance and beard, the BJP spokesperson said.

“Congress followed the same strategy of abusing Modi ji during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections we had then seen the fallout… if they still want to experiment with the dejected ‘toolkit’ they are welcome… the people of this country will give a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress," Patra said.

Patra said that the pricing, procedures of procurement and all other aspects of the deal has been examined both by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India and the Supreme Court. “In India, the ‘verdict’ is out from the highest epitome of justice. Congress’ accusations sound hollow and carry no water," Patra said, alleging that the Congress is “blatantly lying" about a tender during their regime.

