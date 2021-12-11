'Is it Marriage?': Case Registered Against Muslim Leader After He Questions Muhammed Riyas's Marriage

A case has been registered against Muslim League (IUML) leader Abdu Rahman Kallayi for his controversial comment directed at Kerala minister PA Muhammed Riyas’s marriage.

A case has been registered under section 153 of IPC which deals with provocating with intent to cause a riot.

Without naming the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, Kallayi said, “The former national president of DYFI is a son-in-law from our area. Who is his wife? Is it marriage? It’s prostitution."

PWD minister Riyas, the former national president of DYFI is married to Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

However, Kallayi later expressed regret after his comment whipped up controversy.

The Muslim League leader had made the controversial comment during a protest organized at Kozhikode beach against the handing over of Waqf Board appointments in the state to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Following talks with leaders of the Muslim body Samastha, the CM said this week that a final decision will be taken on the matter only after detailed discussions and until that time the existing system will continue. Following this development, Samastha decided to not be part of the protest.

According to police they received about 12 complaints related to this statement and based on these complaints the case was registered.

