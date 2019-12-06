Take the pledge to vote

Is it My Fault that I'm a Woman MP of BJP and Spoke in House: Irani on Cong MPs Charging Towards Her

The Union minister was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and rushed towards the treasury benches.

December 6, 2019
New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday expressed shock over two Congress MPs charging aggressively towards her in the Lok Sabha and another asking her why she was speaking in the House.

"Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of the BJP and spoke in the House," she told reporters in the Parliament Complex.

The Amethi MP was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and rushed towards the treasury benches.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.

"This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in a threatening position... when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the House. It is most uncalled for and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House when it assembled after lunch break.

