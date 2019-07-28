'Is it Sex When a Mother Kisses Son?' Defending Azam Khan, Jitan Ram Manjhi Kicks Up Fresh Row

New Delhi: Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday made a shocking remark while defending Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan over his sexist remark on BJP MP Rama Devi.

Reacting to Khan's ongoing controversy, which has drawn widespread criticism both inside and outside Parliament, Manjhi told news agency ANI, "When a brother and sister meet, they kiss. Does it equal sex? A mother kisses her son and the son kisses his mother. Is that sex? Azam Khan's statement is misinterpreted. So, he should apologise but not resign."

An SP legislator, ST Hassan, also defended Khan, saying that the Rampur MP's reply came in context of the chairperson's statement and it was misunderstood by others.

The Rampur MP, who is known for his vitriolic outbursts particularly against his one-time colleague and now BJP member Jaya Prada, stirred a controversy in Lok Sabha by making sexist remarks during a debate on the triple talaq bill on Thursday, when Rama Devi was chairing proceedings in the absence of Speaker Om Birla.