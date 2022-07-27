With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government already reeling under the Opposition’s charges of Arvind Kejriwal “remote controlling” the Bhagwant Mann sarkar, the Congress on Wednesday fired yet another salvo claiming that the Delhi Chief Minister was being provided Z+ security cover by the Punjab Police in addition to security from the Centre.

Sukhpal Khaira, chairman of the All India Kisan Congress and Bholath MLA, alleged that the Punjab government had shown Kejriwal as the AAP’s state convener in order to provide Z+ security to him.

Addressing a press conference, Khaira shared a list of VIPs categorised as “protected persons” of Punjab which was submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a writ petition filed by former deputy chief minister OP Soni.

Appeal @AamAadmiParty to ensure basic respect for the post of CM. We understand @ArvindKejriwal is the super CM but at-least try not to make it too obvious. A @PunjabGovtIndia document having the official CM @BhagwantMann maan Ji’s name at no 2 is demeaning to the post. pic.twitter.com/JJaLiQpNjx — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) July 27, 2022

Khaira alleged that the political position of Kejriwal was twisted to give the Punjab Police security cover at the cost of the state exchequer when the chief minister already enjoyed Z+ security given by the Centre.

Khaira claimed that the police personnel had been stationed at Kapurthala House in the Capital. He also told the media that apart from Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had also been provided Z+ security, an aberration from other MPs.

News18’s @AmanKayamHai_ travelled with Indian pilgrims to the #Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan to see stories of Partition, reunion, faith and wanderlust. Indians & Pakistanis Share Visa-Free Worship here. pic.twitter.com/KW1X5JsVPd — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 27, 2022

Upping the ante, the Punjab Congress chief asked the Mann government: “If the Delhi CM is already a Z+ protectee of the central government, why does he need Z+ security from Punjab also?”

Other opposition parties too took a dig at AAP for providing security cover to Kejriwal. BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa said while the AAP talks of ending VIP culture, Kejriwal had taken security cover from both Delhi and Punjab.

The Punjab government is yet to respond to the charges.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here