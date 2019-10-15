Take the pledge to vote

Is Modiji Listening, Asks Kapil Sibal as He Highlights Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee's Warning

Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal highlighted Abhijit Banerjee's comment, in which he had said that the Indian economy is on shaky ground, to question the government's stand.

News18.com

October 15, 2019
Is Modiji Listening, Asks Kapil Sibal as He Highlights Nobel Prize Winner Abhijit Banerjee's Warning
File photo of Congress MP Kapil Sibal speaking in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday cited Nobel Prize winner economist Abhijit Banerjee's comments to question the Modi government's stance on the economy.

On the same day that he won the Nobel Prize for Economics for his work in fighting global poverty, Abhijit Banerjee told CNBC-TV 18 that the "Indian economy is on a shaky ground" and "the government should do pilots of policy initiatives more carefully".

"Is Modiji listening," began Sibal's tweet which then goes onto cite several of Banerjee's comments on issues including the economic slowdown.

In the past months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama has maintained that the government has taken several steps including Good and Services Tax to steer the economy out of choppy waters.

He even cited Banerjee's stand on alleged "political interference" in India's statistical data. Earlier this year, both Banerjee and Duflo were among 108 academics to criticise the "political interference" in statistical data, in the backdrop of the controversy over the alleged revision of GDP numbers and withholding of employment data by NSSO.

Sibal in his tweet also referred to Banerjee's comment from Monday in which the Nobel Prize awardee had said that the average consumption in urban and rural consumption are declining.

On October 9, in a lecture at Brown University's Watson Institute, he had said, "We are in a crisis" in a staunch warning about the looming situation. This also found a mention in Sibal's tweet.

