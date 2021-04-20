Is Navjot Singh Sidhu Pitching Himself Against Top Leadership In Punjab Congress?

With no clarity on what his role in the party would be in the run-up to the state Assembly elections, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sudden ‘burst’ at the political stage is baffling the Congress leadership in Punjab. More so, the recent flurry of political activities carried out by the cricketer-turned-politician in chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s home town has set off speculation in political circles.

After remaining active in their constituency Amritsar for a decade, the Sidhu couple is now seen more frequently in Patiala, the constituency of the Punjab chief minister. Officially though they are “taking up issues” that affect the people but by holding official press conferences and inaugurating offices to meet people the duo, observers believe, are sending out a political message.

Sidhu despite having met the Chief Minister has not yet taken any decision on whether he would want to get back to the Cabinet. “We are waiting for him to reply and want him back in action for the forthcoming polls, it is for him to decide,” Captain Amarinder had said after his meeting with his former Cabinet colleague earlier.

Despite setting political circles abuzz with their frequent presence in Patiala, Sidhu claims that he only wants to highlight injustice toward victims of drugs and those who he claims have been denied justice in sacrilege issues.

Meanwhile, his wife and former Amritsar (East) MLA is often seen meeting party workers at her husband’s ancestral house in Yadavindra Colony. Interestingly, she has also been taking a keen interest in the two Vidhan Sabha segments of Patiala (rural) and Sanaur constituencies. Navjot Kaur Sidhu is the State President of the women wing of Jat Maha Sabha in Punjab, so she has` officially’ chosen to use this platform to open offices and conduct meetings with the youth leaders.

Significantly, Sidhu has been targeting the government of late in several issues including the probe report in the Bargari issue. While he has been insisting that the probe report be made public, Sidhu has also been criticising in what he termed as inaction on part of the government. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” he had tweeted when the High Court had recently read out its verdict in the Kotkapura firing incident.

