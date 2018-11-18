Is PM Modi Jealous of Me, Asks Sidhu on Row Over Imran Khan's Oath-taking Invitation

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has hit back at the BJP for criticising his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan’s swearing-in, asking if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was jealous that he was not extended an invitation for the event.“Is the PM jealous that he was not called (for Imran Khan’s oath ceremony)? Is he jealous that he went to Pakistan uninvited (for Nawaz Sharif’s birthday)?” Sidhu was quoted as saying by ANI on Saturday. The Punjab minister added, “I’ll not prove my patriotism to people whose name came up in Godhra (riots case).”Sidhu had courted controversy during his visit to Pakistan after he hugged Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. On his return, Sidhu had defended his action, asking what was he supposed to do when someone tells him that "we belong to the same culture" and talks of opening the route to the historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.The Punjab minister also stirred a row when he reportedly said at a festival in Kasauli that he could relate to Pakistan more than South India. Hitting out at Sidhu, the BJP had said he should “join Imran Khan's cabinet”, given the love he exudes for the country.