Is Soldier's Body a Gift for Tamil Nadu's Hospitality, BJP Leader Asks Chinese Premier Xi Jinping

BJP national General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Friday asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping if the body of Tamil Nadu native Army jawan K. Palani was a "gift" from him for the hospitality he received in the state during a summit meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

Palani was among the 20 military personnel killed by the Chinese soldiers during a violent face-off on Monday night in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Modi had met with the visiting Chinese President in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in October 2019 and held a summit meeting. Modi had also taken Jinping on a guided tour of UNESCO heritage monuments at Mamallapuram.

"Receiving the dead body of Havildar Palani, the people of Tamil Nadu question whether this is the gift for the honour and hospitality provided to Xi Jinping months ago," the BJP leader tweeted.

In another tweet, he said: "What China has now lost is the trust of 135 crore people. It takes years to gain this and is paramount for any nation in today's world order."

Rao reminded the Chinese leader: "Goodwill of world's second largest population has huge value, which need not be underestimated. Using violence in a treacherous manner will not resolve disputes. Deception & deceit achieves nothing than losing friends. The day is not far when China has to rue for this act."

The mortal remains of 40-year-old K. Palani were cremated at his native village Kadukkalur in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning.

