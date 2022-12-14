'Is Something More Tragic in Store for Dec 21?' 3 Killed, 5 Injured in Bengal Stampede, TMC Blames BJP

A stampede broke out at a blanket distribution programme on Wednesday in West Bengal’s Asansol city with three people reported killed and five others injured.

The event was organised by BJP councillor Chaitali Tiwari and the leader of opposition in the assembly Suvendu Adhikari was also present for some time.

The stampede apparently occurred when people rushed towards the dais in an attempt to get blankets after Adhikari had left.

Asansol’s police commissioner Sudhir Nilkantam told News18, “The programme did not have any permission. It was Shivcharcha and distribution of blankets and a lot of people came. In the rush, three people died and five were seriously injured.”

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress has taken up the issue, targeting the BJP.

.@SuvenduWB promised us a ‘DECEMBER DHAMAKA’ on the 12th, 14th and 21st.THIS IS HOW IT WENT: •12th DEC - Lalan Sk was found DEAD in CBI CUSTODY. •14th DEC- 3 INNOCENT LIVES WERE LOST in Asansol due to the chaos created by him. Is something more TRAGIC in store for DEC 21 ? — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) December 14, 2022

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, other TMC leaders too have reacted on the incident.

Adhikari has also given a statement, maintaining that the incident was unfortunate. He attended the programme and there were police personnel present but they were withdrawn immediately after he left, the BJP leader alleged. He also wrote that he did not want to blame anyone and wished to be next to the families of the victims.

My statement on the Asansol Tragedy: pic.twitter.com/edROyGqpli— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 14, 2022

Intimation to Police regarding the event:- pic.twitter.com/L6r41ontIX— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 14, 2022

Adhikari also targeted Abhishek Banerjee, bringing up his run-ins with central agencies in alleged coal scam cases.

Dear "Babu Sona" aka "Koyla Bhaipo" read these carefully.The people of West Bengal want to know who is Ms. Rujira Naroola?Do you have the answer? Can you reveal the names & identities of the Directors of Leaps & Bounds Company and your relationship with them? https://t.co/bG81CF0uW2 pic.twitter.com/X2Z3wsveOz — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) December 14, 2022

Those injured have been taken to hospital and sources say their condition is critical.

