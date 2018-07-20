English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Is the BJP Line-up of Speakers for Trust Vote Aimed at the Pleasing Allies Ahead of 2019 Elections?
Paswan is going to defend the government on the trust motion, and counter allegations of Dalit atrocities, which may be raised by opposition during the course of the debate.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of Parliament's monsoon session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI photo)
New Delhi: To respond to the trust vote moved against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the BJP is fielding cabinet minister Ram Vilas Paswan to show unity in NDA. Joining him is another cabinet minister and Bhatinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Paswan is going to defend the government on the trust motion, and counter allegations of Dalit atrocities, which may be raised by opposition during the course of the debate. The opposition parties led by the TDP brought in the no-confidence motion in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament against the government on issues of lynching, atrocities against women and Dalits and dilution of a law meant for Scheduled Castes.
On 20 March, 2018 the Supreme Court laid down new guidelines that empower and protect public officials and private individuals from immediate arrest under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. There were widespread protests across the country following the new order, in which nine people lost their lives and the protests turned violent at many places.
Responding to it, Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Parliament that there is no dilution of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and the rights of the marginalised are assured.
The government had also faced criticism when the UGC approved new guidelines for faculty recruitment in the central universities, which was against the policy of reservation of SC/STs. In the new order, UGC approved reservation in faculty to be done by taking departments as the unit and not the university, as it existed before the Allahabad High Court order. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar assured in the House that he is hopeful of saving the reservations.
LJP chief Paswan had clarified that before 2019 there be no alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav or his son Tejashwi Yadav. He reiterated that NDA would remain intact in Bihar for the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
Paswan is going to defend the government on the trust motion, and counter allegations of Dalit atrocities, which may be raised by opposition during the course of the debate. The opposition parties led by the TDP brought in the no-confidence motion in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament against the government on issues of lynching, atrocities against women and Dalits and dilution of a law meant for Scheduled Castes.
On 20 March, 2018 the Supreme Court laid down new guidelines that empower and protect public officials and private individuals from immediate arrest under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. There were widespread protests across the country following the new order, in which nine people lost their lives and the protests turned violent at many places.
Responding to it, Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured the Parliament that there is no dilution of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and the rights of the marginalised are assured.
The government had also faced criticism when the UGC approved new guidelines for faculty recruitment in the central universities, which was against the policy of reservation of SC/STs. In the new order, UGC approved reservation in faculty to be done by taking departments as the unit and not the university, as it existed before the Allahabad High Court order. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar assured in the House that he is hopeful of saving the reservations.
LJP chief Paswan had clarified that before 2019 there be no alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav or his son Tejashwi Yadav. He reiterated that NDA would remain intact in Bihar for the 2019 elections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
- Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data