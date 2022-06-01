Barely 3 Days After Moose Wala's Murder, Bus Looted at Gunpoint in Punjab's Phillaur. Oppns Raps CM Mann Over 'Badlav'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government in Punjab and said that law and order has collapsed in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Badal listed four incidents – the rocket-propelled grenade attack on police intelligence headquarters on May 9, recent communal clashes in Patiala, the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday, and a moving bus hijacked at gun point – and asked is this the ‘badlav’ (change) that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann promised for the people of Punjab.

Collapse of Law & Order in PB

1. RPG attack on Int HQ

2. Communal clash in Patiala

3. Brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala

4. Moving bus hijacked on gun point Not to mention the ones which went unreported.

Is this the ‘Badlav’ @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann promised ppl of Punjab? — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 1, 2022

The SAD termed CM Mann directly responsible for the death of youth icon Sidhu Moose Wala. A delegation headed by Badal met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in this regard and urged him to dismiss Mann from office. They accused the CM of withdrawing security cover of prominent Punjab personalities and deputing them to Delhi for Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, videos of three armed men looting cash at gunpoint from a PRTC bus conductor on Wednesday near Ladhowal toll plaza surfaced on social media.

When the bus, heading to Amritsar from Patiala, reached the toll plaza, two people on a motorcycle and one on a scooter brought their vehicles parallel to the bus and started hurling abuses at the bus conductor. On being confronted, the men pointed two country-made pistols and snatched cash from him, a Times of India report said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa posted a video of police investigating the bus looting incident and took a dig at CM Mann.

Ye hai Badlaav @BhagwantMann Ji? Everyday Punjab sees a new type of crime or violence

Today, state transport Bus looted at Gun Point in Phillaur! Your publicity-focused Govt & lack of concrete action from Punjab Police has given goons free hand in planning robberies & murders pic.twitter.com/F9v2xMODJr — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 1, 2022

He said, “Everyday Punjab sees a new type of crime or violence. Today, state transport Bus looted at Gun Point in Phillaur! Your publicity-focused Govt & lack of concrete action from Punjab Police has given goons free hand in planning robberies & murders.”

