'Is This the India of Our Dreams?' Rahul Slams Govt on Sexual Exploitation of Minor Girls in UP Mines

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Thursday over a media report on sexual exploitation of minor girls in the mines of Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, asking "is this the India of our dreams"?

Along with a tweet, Gandhi tagged the media report that claimed that during the coronavirus crisis, a case of sexual exploitation of minor girls in the Chitrakoot mines has come to light.

"Starving family in an unplanned lockdown...These girls have paid a terrible price to live," the former Congress chief said in the tweet. "Is this the India of our dreams?" he asked.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also highlighted the media report on Wednesday and urged the government and the commission concerned to take immediate action on it.