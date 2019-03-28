English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Is This the Way a PM Talks?’ Congress Seeks Apology From Modi Over ‘Sarab’ Jibe
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister, like a "flop film actor", was making acronyms from the names of opposition political parties to compare them to liquor.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing three opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh to liquor, saying that by doing so he has made fun of the entire democratic system and should apologise to the people for it.
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister, like a "flop film actor", was making acronyms from the names of opposition political parties to compare them to liquor.
He said that such statements did not behove the office of the Prime Minister. "By comparing three political parties with liquor, Modi ji has made fun of the entire democratic system. You should apologise to the 130 crore people who believe in the democratic system, otherwise the country and Uttar Pradesh, will never forgive you," Surjewala said.
Addressing a rally in Meerut, Modi hit out at the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, calling it 'mahamilawat' (adulterated). The first letters of the three parties stand for 'sarab' (the Hindi word for liquor is 'sharab'), which is bad for health, he said.
Reacting to the remarks, Surjewala asked, "Does this kind of talk befit a Prime Minister? Is this within the boundaries of democracy. You are calling three political parties sharab? Is this the way a PM talks? Can the people accept this."
Asked about the Prime Minister's jibe at the Congress over its promise of eliminating poverty, Surjewala said, "Congress says that income to the poor and justice to the poor, and when Prime Minister Modi today first time gave a reaction to the NYAY scheme, he made fun of the poor. Modi ji you have such arrogance, such drama, such pretense, that you are clapping and making fun of the poor."
He alleged that the Prime Minister had made fun of the people at the time of demonetisation as well and had gone a step ahead now by allegedly "making fun of the NYAY scheme".
"The country and Uttar Pradesh will not forgive you for this," Surjewala said. He said the Prime Minister had made a promised in Meerut in 2017 that the dues of the sugarcane farmers would be cleared.
There are Rs 20,000 crore dues of sugarcane farmers still unpaid and out of that Rs 10,074 are due for payment to farmers in six districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut. Modi had promised to pay the dues in 14 days, Surjewala allged.
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister, like a "flop film actor", was making acronyms from the names of opposition political parties to compare them to liquor.
He said that such statements did not behove the office of the Prime Minister. "By comparing three political parties with liquor, Modi ji has made fun of the entire democratic system. You should apologise to the 130 crore people who believe in the democratic system, otherwise the country and Uttar Pradesh, will never forgive you," Surjewala said.
Addressing a rally in Meerut, Modi hit out at the Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, calling it 'mahamilawat' (adulterated). The first letters of the three parties stand for 'sarab' (the Hindi word for liquor is 'sharab'), which is bad for health, he said.
Reacting to the remarks, Surjewala asked, "Does this kind of talk befit a Prime Minister? Is this within the boundaries of democracy. You are calling three political parties sharab? Is this the way a PM talks? Can the people accept this."
Asked about the Prime Minister's jibe at the Congress over its promise of eliminating poverty, Surjewala said, "Congress says that income to the poor and justice to the poor, and when Prime Minister Modi today first time gave a reaction to the NYAY scheme, he made fun of the poor. Modi ji you have such arrogance, such drama, such pretense, that you are clapping and making fun of the poor."
He alleged that the Prime Minister had made fun of the people at the time of demonetisation as well and had gone a step ahead now by allegedly "making fun of the NYAY scheme".
"The country and Uttar Pradesh will not forgive you for this," Surjewala said. He said the Prime Minister had made a promised in Meerut in 2017 that the dues of the sugarcane farmers would be cleared.
There are Rs 20,000 crore dues of sugarcane farmers still unpaid and out of that Rs 10,074 are due for payment to farmers in six districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut. Modi had promised to pay the dues in 14 days, Surjewala allged.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Kevin Pietersen Stops By to Play Gully Cricket, Desi Fans Remind Him of 'Important' Rules
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Gone Kesh Movie Review: Shweta Tripathi is Fine, But There is Nothing Else
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results