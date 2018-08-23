‘Is This Your Idea of Justice, Mr 56?’ Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Death of Unnao Rape Witness

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged a conspiracy behind the "mysterious death" and "hurried burial" of a key witness in the Unnao rape and murder case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.Gandhi took to Twitter and cited a news report, claiming that a key witness in the case "died under mysterious circumstances" and was "buried hurriedly without getting his post-mortem done"."The mysterious death and hurried burial without an autopsy, of the key witness in the Unnao rape and murder case, involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, smells of a conspiracy," the Congress president said in a tweet."Is this your idea of 'justice for our daughters', Mr 56?" he asked, taking a swipe at Modi's claim in the run up to the 2014 general election that he had a 56-inch chest.Gandhi is currently on a two-day visit to Germany.Yesterday, in an interaction with students of the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, he said incidents of violence against women are rising in India and women do not feel safe."India needs to change...Men have to start viewing women as equal and with respect. I am sorry to say that men do not," he saidHowever, he disagreed with the suggestion that India was the worst place for women in the world.