Islampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

29. Islampur (इस्लामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bangladesh, Bihar (Kishanganj District). Islampur is part of 5. Raiganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,019 eligible electors, of which 1,14,425 were male, 1,04,587 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Islampur in 2021 is 914.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,269 eligible electors, of which 99,411 were male, 88,857 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,50,195 eligible electors, of which 79,968 were male, 70,227 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Islampur in 2016 was 122. In 2011, there were 91.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kanaia Lal Agarwal of INC won in this seat by defeating Abdul Karim Chowdhary of TMC by a margin of 7,718 votes which was 5.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abdul Karim Chowdhary of TMC won in this seat defeating Sayeda Farhat Afroz of CPIM by a margin of 11,272 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 41.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 29. Islampur Assembly segment of Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Raiganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Islampur are: Abdul Karim Chowdhary (TMC), Sadiqul Islam (INC), Saumyaroop Mandal (BJP), Birendra Nath Sinha (SUCOIC), Md Naiyar Alam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.43%, while it was 79.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 29. Islampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 209. In 2011 there were 175 polling stations.

EXTENT:

29. Islampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: 1. Islampur (M) and 2. Agdimti Khanti, Gaisal-I, Gaisal-II, Gunjaria, Islampur, Matikunda-I, Matikunda-II, Panditpota-I, Panditpota-II, Ramganj-I and Ramganj-II GPs of CDB Islampur. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Islampur is 296 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Islampur is: 26°13’53.8"N 88°13’12.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Islampur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam