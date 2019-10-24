Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Islampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इस्लामपूर): Counting of Vote Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Islampur (इस्लामपूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Jayant Rajaram Patil
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
283. Islampur (इस्लामपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,71,105 eligible electors, of which 1,38,688 were male, 1,32,417 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 532 service voters had also registered to vote.

Islampur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
8080
60.60%
Jayant Rajaram Patil
IND
2457
18.43%
Nishikant Prakash Bhosale- Patil Dada
SS
2453
18.40%
Gaurav Kiran Nayakawadi
VBA
113
0.85%
Shakir Isalal Tamboli
NOTA
90
0.68%
Nota
BLRP
55
0.41%
B.g.kaka Patil
BSP
54
0.41%
Prof.vishal Raghunath Jadhav
IND
17
0.13%
Vishwasrao Gunda Ghaste
IND
14
0.11%
Gavade Dattu Bhau

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,50,066 eligible electors, of which 1,30,034 were male, 1,20,032 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 532 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,26,614.

Islampur has an elector sex ratio of 954.78.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jayant Rajaram Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 75186 votes which was 41.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 62.24% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jayant Rajaram Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 54508 votes which was 31.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 64.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SWP got the most votes and the in the 283. Islampur Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 4 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.14%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.64%, while it was 75.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.5%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 284 polling stations in 283. Islampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.

Extent: 283. Islampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Walwa Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Takari Walwa, Islampur and Uran Islampur (MC), Ashta and Ashta (MC), Miraj Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Kasbe Digras.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Islampur is: 16.9921 74.3713.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Islampur results.

