1-min read

Isn't Decline in GDP Growth Rate Not Indication of Economic Recession? Asks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

PTI

November 30, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
Isn't Decline in GDP Growth Rate Not Indication of Economic Recession? Asks Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession.

"India's GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowest in the last six years. GVA growth has also dipped drastically," Gehlot tweeted.

"This is the 5th consecutive quarter to see such a fall. If this is not economic recession, then what is?" the chief minister asked.

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

"They lack knowledge, are averse to seeking advice from experts and are following trial and error method. Selling off assets and emptying reserves is their only idea of managing economy.

"In such a situation, who would believe their boast of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy?" Gehlot asked.

Soon after the government had announced demonetisation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had warned that it could lead to decline in GDP by two percentage points.

"His cautioning has come true. GDP is on a downward spiral and we see no hope that situation would improve in near future," the chief minister said.

"First six months of NDA government's second term can only be defined as total failure on front of economy.

"GDP going down, all sectors of economy in decline, rural economy destroyed, unemployment rising. Worst is, they do not even realize how their erroneous policies are destroying economy," Gehlot said.

Manmohan Singh led the nation to growth, prosperity and high GDP growth as prime minister during UPA rule, he said.

