'Isn't Kamal Nath the Uncle of Chopper Scam Accused': BJP Hits Back Day After Cong Accuses MP Govt of 'New Frauds'

A day after the Congress party accused BJP government of indulging in several new scams in last seven months, the BJP hit back on Thursday saying instead of offering accounts of his 15-months-government, Kamal Nath is attacking the Chief Minister with unfounded charges.

Congress party on Wednesday had alleged that Shivraj government had indulged in new scams and anomalies after coming to power early this year and listed scams like flour scam, liquor MRP scam, fake electricity bill scam, PPE kit scam, rice scam, migrant labour food scam and so on.

BJP state head speaking to the media at BJP headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday slammed Kamal Nath government over Covid-19 preparedness, saying the government was busy in IIFA preparations despite the fact that Centre had issued advisory as early as January.

Strategy against Covid-19 was chalked out when the BJP came to power, added Sharma.

To add, Kamal Nath government had lost power on March 20, around same time when the COvid19 virus had registered presence in the state.

Sharma questioned Nath’s relation with Raju Montana and Gopal Reddy.

“Is Kamal Nath not the maternal uncle of Ratul Puri named in AgustaWestland chopper scam,” questioned the BJP state president.

Kamal Nath should tell everyone how much his government befitted the media company in which Digvijaya Singh’s wife had claimed a stake, Sharma said.

The BJP senior leaders further claimed that Rs 281 cr were recovered from the residences of Kamal Nath’s OSDs –Pravin Kakkad and RK Miglani, and also questioned Nath’s relations with them.

He also sought to know who was the beneficiary of Rs 131 cr misappropriated in Public Relations Department. Sharma also blamed Kamal Nath of obliging corrupt officers like SR Mohanty and Gopal Reddy with posts of Chief Secretaries in his government.

He (Nath) talks about his political life being unblemished but he should tell everyone why he had resigned after his name featured in Hawala scam, questioned Sharma.

Sharma said Nath blames BJP for buying MLAs but Imarti Devi, the former minister in Nath government has accused Nath of offering Rs five lakh monthly each to non-minister MLAs for remaining with him and not speaking his government, alleged Sharma adding it was the biggest kharid-farokht and serious crime.

Sharma also pointed fingers at Nath for Rs 600 cr electricity meter scam.

Narendra Saluja, the media co-ordinator of Kamal Nath in a statement said that stumped by Congress Aarop patra, the BJP was levelling baseless allegations on the party. If corruption took place in Kamal Nath government, why the BJP government was mum for last seven months, asked Saluja.

Objection to the remarks made against Digvijaya Singh and his family, Saluja said the Congress party will move ECI against the remarks.

Kamal Nath ji had an immaculate political career but the BJP should clarify scamsters linked to Vyapam, Plantation scam, e-tendering scam, Simhastha scam, PPE kit scam and others, are visible around BJP leaders.

Congress also demanded an apology from Sharma for his ‘baseless and condemnable accusations laced with lowly language’.