‘Isolate BJP Everywhere’: Mamata Urges Political Parties, Civil Society Amid Row Over CAA
Mamata Banerjee said BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country and she would not allow updation of National Population Register, which has already been stayed by her government.
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Purulia: Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to brand the protesters against CAA as "anti-nationals", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged political parties and civil society groups to join hands and isolate the saffron party across the country.
Mentioning that the BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country, Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government.
"BJP is planning to take away citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere," Banerjee said before the commencement of her 5-km-long protest march in Purulia town.
Whoever is conducting peaceful protest is being termed as anti-national, the TMC boss said.
"I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn. Just ensure that your names are there in voters list. The rest will be taken care of by me. No one will have to leave this country," she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- Year in Review: Tech Companies Want to Get Inside Your Wallet, For Your Data