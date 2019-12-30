Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Isolate BJP Everywhere’: Mamata Urges Political Parties, Civil Society Amid Row Over CAA

Mamata Banerjee said BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country and she would not allow updation of National Population Register, which has already been stayed by her government.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
‘Isolate BJP Everywhere’: Mamata Urges Political Parties, Civil Society Amid Row Over CAA
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Purulia: Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to brand the protesters against CAA as "anti-nationals", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged political parties and civil society groups to join hands and isolate the saffron party across the country.

Mentioning that the BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country, Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government.

"BJP is planning to take away citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere," Banerjee said before the commencement of her 5-km-long protest march in Purulia town.

Whoever is conducting peaceful protest is being termed as anti-national, the TMC boss said.

"I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn. Just ensure that your names are there in voters list. The rest will be taken care of by me. No one will have to leave this country," she said.

