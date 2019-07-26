Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Israel Can Help Increase Availability of Water in Bundelkhand, Says Yogi Adityanath

Israel's technology and the manpower of Uttar Pradesh will go a long way in developing a new work-culture, a release by the state government quoted Adityanath as saying after a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to India Ron Malka here.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
Israel Can Help Increase Availability of Water in Bundelkhand, Says Yogi Adityanath
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said Israeli help can increase availability of water in Bundelkhand region as both have similar geographical conditions.

Israel's technology and the manpower of Uttar Pradesh will go a long way in developing a new work-culture, a release by the state government quoted Adityanath as saying after a meeting with Israel's Ambassador to India Ron Malka here.

"Israel and Bundelkhand have many geographical similarities. Israel can prove helpful in increasing the availability of water in Bundelkhand. We want to set up a flagship project in Bundelkhand and once this is successful we will replicate this to other part," the chief minister said.

Uttar Pradesh has largest police force in country and we will be happy if Israel can extend support in modernization of the force, Adityanath said.

The UP chief minister also discussed with the Israeli ambassador various issues like agriculture, food processing and marketing, defence, drinking water and irrigation.

On the invitation of Israel for the two international conferences in September and November on defence and water, he said Uttar Pradesh will definitely be part of it.

Adityanath said friendship of Israel and India goes back three decades and has scaled new heights in recent times.

"The visits by prime ministers of Israel and India to each other's country has further strengthened ties," he said.

On this occasion, Malka said India is a strategic partner of Israel and his country wants to establish a fellowship programme in Uttar Pradesh.

Israel will also help in every possible way to double the income of the farmers in India, Malka said.

