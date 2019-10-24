Israna Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इसराना): Balbir Singh of Congress Leads

Israna (इसराना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panipat district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Israna Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 4207 49.35% Balbir Singh LEADING BJP 3606 42.30% Krishan Lal Panwar JJP 493 5.78% Dayanand Urlana BSP 65 0.76% Sunita Sabharwal (joshi) INLD 54 0.63% Ravi Kalsan Bandh NOTA 45 0.53% Nota SHP(T) 29 0.34% Ravi Balmiki AAP 16 0.19% Azad LKSK(P) 10 0.12% Usha Atkan

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.45% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.94%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,75,134 eligible electors, of which 94,390 were male, 80,744 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 803 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,60,638 eligible electors, of which 87,021 were male, 73,617 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 803 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,28,894.

Israna has an elector sex ratio of 855.43.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Krishan Lal Panwar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1828 votes which was 1.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.58% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Krishan Lal Panwar of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2180 votes which was 2.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 46.27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 26. Israna Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 55.31%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.97%, while it was 73.62 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -21.66%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 202 polling stations in 26. Israna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 167.

Extent: 26. Israna constituency comprises of the following areas of Panipat district of Haryana: KCs Madlauda-I, Madlauda-II of Panipat Tehsil and Israna Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Israna is: 29.338 76.7783.

