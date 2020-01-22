Take the pledge to vote

Issue between Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and CM Khattar over CID Control Resolved, Says BJP

Differences between the two leaders had been brewing since Anil Vij was given the crucial home portfolio after he won his seat for a sixth time in the state assembly polls last year while most of the ministers of the BJP government lost.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

New Delhi: Differences between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over the CID wing's control have been resolved, the BJP said on Wednesday as it backed Khattar's decision to keep the department under him.

"The issue has been resolved. The chief minister is the head of the government and he can keep whatever (departments) he wants to have," BJP general secretary Anil Jain told PTI.

Jain is the BJP's in-charge for Haryana and has been central in resolving the issue as Vij sought the control of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the ground that it is part of the home department.

Khattar has maintained that the CID, a crucial police department which also handles intelligence, has been traditionally under the chief minister's control in the state.

Differences between the two leaders had been brewing since Vij was given the crucial home portfolio after he won his seat for a sixth time in the state assembly polls last year while most of the ministers of the BJP government lost.

The home portfolio was with the chief minister during his first term in 2014-19.

Though the BJP central leadership has backed Khattar, it remains unclear whether Vij has reconciled to the decision as he has now sought disciplinary action against CID chief ADGP Anil Kumar Rao, accusing him of insubordination.

