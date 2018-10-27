English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Issues of Jobs, Women Safety, Inflation Would Haunt BJP in Lok Sabha Polls: Chidambaram
The former finance minister, who heads manifesto committee of the Congress, was speaking at 'an open house' program organised by the Mumbai unit of the party.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: Former Union minister P Chidambaram said on Saturday lack of jobs, safety of women and children and price rise are among the major issues that will haunt the ruling BJP in the coming elections.
The former finance minister, who heads manifesto committee of the Congress, was speaking at 'an open house' program here organised by the city unit of the party.
The committee members were on a visit to the city to hold discussions with representatives of various sections of society ahead of preparation of the party's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Chidambaram said the committee received 67 suggestions during a two-hour interaction Saturday.
He said the lack of jobs, safety of women and children, and price rise were the most important concerns of people.
"These issues will haunt the BJP in Lok Sabha polls," he added. The former minister said these concerns would be incorporated in the Congress manifesto.
"If you (people) say prices of petrol and diesel should be reduced and the government doesn't listen, then it is an arrogant government and not a democratic one," he said.
"I can sit in a room and promise to put Rs 25 lakh in your bank account or promise you four crore jobs...one job in the morning and another in the evening. This does not work. We want to listen to you and know what you expect," he said, taking a dig at the BJP's promises before the 2014 elections.
The Congress was ushering a new way of drafting a poll manifesto, he said.
The suggestions the party received during the meeting Saturday also related to representation of backward class Muslim, urban infrastructure and securing interest on bank fixed deposits, among other things, he said.
The open house session was the first one and similar meetings will be held in other cities as well, Chidambaram said. He was accompanied by party MPs Rajeev Gowda and Kumar Ketkar.
The former finance minister, who heads manifesto committee of the Congress, was speaking at 'an open house' program here organised by the city unit of the party.
The committee members were on a visit to the city to hold discussions with representatives of various sections of society ahead of preparation of the party's manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Chidambaram said the committee received 67 suggestions during a two-hour interaction Saturday.
He said the lack of jobs, safety of women and children, and price rise were the most important concerns of people.
"These issues will haunt the BJP in Lok Sabha polls," he added. The former minister said these concerns would be incorporated in the Congress manifesto.
"If you (people) say prices of petrol and diesel should be reduced and the government doesn't listen, then it is an arrogant government and not a democratic one," he said.
"I can sit in a room and promise to put Rs 25 lakh in your bank account or promise you four crore jobs...one job in the morning and another in the evening. This does not work. We want to listen to you and know what you expect," he said, taking a dig at the BJP's promises before the 2014 elections.
The Congress was ushering a new way of drafting a poll manifesto, he said.
The suggestions the party received during the meeting Saturday also related to representation of backward class Muslim, urban infrastructure and securing interest on bank fixed deposits, among other things, he said.
The open house session was the first one and similar meetings will be held in other cities as well, Chidambaram said. He was accompanied by party MPs Rajeev Gowda and Kumar Ketkar.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- She Can't Fast This Time, But I Will: Ayushmann's Heartfelt Post for Tahira on Karva Chauth
- Philips Series 5000i Review: This is Two Air Purifiers in One, For Your Home
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...