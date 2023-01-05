'It Feels Good': Rahul Gandhi's Doppelganger Joins Bharat Jodo Yatra Wearing T-shirt in UP | WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning resumed the Uttar Pradesh leg of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Shamli from where it will enter Haryana. Scores of people carrying the tricolour joined the Congress leader on Wednesday in Baghpat but the one who caught the attention was Faisal Chaudhary, a Meerut-based party worker and a look-alike of the 52-year-old Gandhi.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, Chaudhary was seen wearing a white T-shirt similar to Gandhi, who has been in talks about wearing a T-shirt that he sported for much of the journey in the winter during the yatra.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chaudhary said, “I am a member of the Meerut Congress Committee. I have been walking since yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). People say I look like Rahul Gandhi. It feels good. They even click pictures with me. More importantly, I am also a worker of the Congress."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Faisal Chaudhary, a Congress worker in Meerut, who's a look-alike of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' yesterday in Baghpat. pic.twitter.com/wy6oEQhdaj— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

When asked about the impact of the march, he was quoted as saying, “This yatra will give a positive message. We have been raising the farmers and unemployment issues."

On Wednesday, Gandhi said his being in a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was not the real issue while slamming the media for “not noticing" people in torn clothes walking along with him.

Addressing a ‘nukkad sabha’ (street corner meeting) at Baraut on the Baghpat-Shamli border during the march, Gandhi also said the purpose of the yatra is to remove hatred and violence being spread in the country and to draw people’s attention towards price rise and unemployment.

“My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the country and their children are in torn clothes, T-shirts and without sweaters," he said.

The former Congress chief said that despite covering a distance of more than 3,000 kms on foot in 110 days, he is neither feeling tired nor shivering in cold in T-shirt.

Octogenarian sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar popularly known as “Shooter Dadi", a native of Baghpat, joined the yatra on invitation of the Congress party.

While Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati have extended moral support to the yatra but kept away from it, some local leaders and activists, including Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) district unit chief Rampal Dhama, joined the yatra in UP.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with the hoisting of the national flag by Gandhi in Srinagar on January 30.

Over the 108 days, the march has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.

(with inputs from PTI)

