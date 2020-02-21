'It Gave Them Stomach Ache': Bihar Deputy CM Snubs RJD for Dig at PM Modi's 'Litti Chokha' Tweet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the 'Hunar Haat' at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi where he enjoyed Bihari cuisine 'Litti Chokha' and was seen sipping 'Kulhad Chai (tea)'.

He later tweeted his photograph having the Bihari cuisine at the art fair in the national capital where he also met the master artisans, craftsmen as well as culinary experts from across the country. However, PM Modi’s surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ and his gesture of having Bihari cuisine drew reactions from Bihar politicians, particularly Lalu Prasad-led RJD.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, taking a swipe at the prime minister, thanked him for trying the delicacy while he also posed few questions on implementation of Centre’s policies in the state.

Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy!Since Bihar CM can’t ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar’s legitimate share pending since quite long:❗Special Status❗Funds of special package❗Flood relief fund❗Funds of “Ayushman Bharat” https://t.co/Bs3wIstE2L — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 19, 2020

His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, went a step ahead and was filmed preparing ‘satu’, another Bihari delicacy. In a dig at PM Modi, Tej wrote in a tweet, "You can eat litti chokha but Bihar will never forget your betrayal."

In a rebuttal to the opposition's reaction Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that PM Modi's gesture was was a "coincidence" on a day his government was discussing farmers' welfare and said that the gesture had given "stomach ache to some people".

"It was a happy coincidence that the day the Bihar government was communicating with the farmers in Patna, it was discussing ways to double the income of the farmers and was making some decisions to fulfill the dream of bringing Bihari cuisine to every Indian plate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi that day was relishing litti chokha. PM has not just raised respect for this dish but also for farmers and labourers," tweeted Bihar deputy CM tweeted .

यह सुखद संयोग था कि जिस दिन बिहार सरकार किसानों से पटना में संवाद कर रही थी, किसानों की आमदनी दोगुनी करने के उपायों पर चर्चा कर रही थी और हर हिंदुस्तानी की थाली तक बिहारी व्यंजन पहुंचाने का सपना पूरा करने के लिए कुछ फैसले कर रही थी, उस दिन दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी... pic.twitter.com/apbtAX2Boz — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) February 20, 2020

