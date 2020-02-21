Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'It Gave Them Stomach Ache': Bihar Deputy CM Snubs RJD for Dig at PM Modi's 'Litti Chokha' Tweet

In a rebuttal to the opposition's reaction Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that PM Modi's gesture was was a "coincidence" on a day his government was discussing farmers' welfare.

News18.com

Updated:February 21, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'It Gave Them Stomach Ache': Bihar Deputy CM Snubs RJD for Dig at PM Modi's 'Litti Chokha' Tweet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stops at a snacks stall at 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the 'Hunar Haat' at the India Gate lawns in New Delhi where he enjoyed Bihari cuisine 'Litti Chokha' and was seen sipping 'Kulhad Chai (tea)'.

He later tweeted his photograph having the Bihari cuisine at the art fair in the national capital where he also met the master artisans, craftsmen as well as culinary experts from across the country. However, PM Modi’s surprise visit to ‘Hunar Haat’ and his gesture of having Bihari cuisine drew reactions from Bihar politicians, particularly Lalu Prasad-led RJD.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, taking a swipe at the prime minister, thanked him for trying the delicacy while he also posed few questions on implementation of Centre’s policies in the state.

His brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, went a step ahead and was filmed preparing ‘satu’, another Bihari delicacy. In a dig at PM Modi, Tej wrote in a tweet, "You can eat litti chokha but Bihar will never forget your betrayal."

In a rebuttal to the opposition's reaction Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that PM Modi's gesture was was a "coincidence" on a day his government was discussing farmers' welfare and said that the gesture had given "stomach ache to some people".

"It was a happy coincidence that the day the Bihar government was communicating with the farmers in Patna, it was discussing ways to double the income of the farmers and was making some decisions to fulfill the dream of bringing Bihari cuisine to every Indian plate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi that day was relishing litti chokha. PM has not just raised respect for this dish but also for farmers and labourers," tweeted Bihar deputy CM tweeted .

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram