It is Criminal Not Give Cash Support to MSMEs, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)

Gandhi has been calling for immediate financial support to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, which employ a large number of people.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it is criminal on the part of the government not to give immediate cash support to the MSMEs, which are closing down.


"11 crore Indians are employed by MSMEs. 1/3rd of them are closing down permanently. It's criminal for GOI not to give them cash support immediately," he said on Twitter.


Gandhi has been calling for immediate financial support to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, which employ a large number of people, saying it has been the hardest hit sector by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.


He has also called for a financial package for the MSMEs.


