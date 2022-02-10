‘It is the First Election without Manohar Parrikar’: MoS Shripad Naik Says Goa will Vote for BJP on Development

Minister of state for tourism and ports Shripad Naik rules out anti-incumbency against the Goa BJP, which has been ruling the coastal state for the last 10 years, and said it hopes to make a comeback with the focus on the development plank. In an interview with CNN News18, Naik, who is the North Goa MP, said he has sensed voters’ mood and the Goan electorate will back the BJP.

Naik, who is considered to be the architect of BJP’s rise and growth in Goa, along with late Manohar Parrikar, said, “The development work we have done is being seen across ministries. Rs 23,000 crore was given as funds to Goa in the last three years for the construction of bridges, roads and highways. The Central government is always there to help us.”

But this is also the first election where the BJP goes to polls in India’s smallest state without the presence of former India’s defence minister and chief minister late Manohar Parrikar. When asked if it’s going to be a challenge, Naik states, “Yes. This is the first election where we are going ahead without Parrikar. We used to work day and night on our political strategies. We built the party from scratch and after building such a good and large organisation, it will help us now win more than 22 seats.”

According to highly placed sources within the BJP, the party’s internal assessment states it could win nearly 17 out of the 40 assembly seats, and hence, may need another four seats to touch the magic figure of 21. When asked about the assessment, Naik quickly dismissed it, stating that the party will not need any outside support. “If at all we fall short of numbers, it can be seen later,” he quips.

Naik’s son Siddesh was vying for a BJP ticket from Cumbharjua constituency but was denied. He then decided to contest as an Independent candidate but later withdrew his decision after he was appointed as the party secretary and in charge of Vasco constituency. When asked if he was disappointed with his son not getting the ticket, Naik said, “The party decision is final. We are disciplined workers. Whatever responsibility is given, we have to accept it”

On a parting note, when asked if he would be interested in returning to state politics, Naik, known to be diplomatic, said, “I’ve already said before. Leadership has to decide. Let’s see, as and when, if that situation arises.”

