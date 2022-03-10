Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath’s double-engine has worked wonders for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh as its alliance is set to win with over 250 seats in the state, defeating history and proving that the Modi magic keeps working in UP for the fourth consecutive polls.

Prime Minister Modi did nearly two dozen rallies in the state and a massive roadshow in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he camped for two days, providing the boost that Yogi Adityanath needed to return as chief minister for a second consecutive term. While many in the party also credit Yogi for the victory saying no other CM appointed by the BJP in 2017 could have delivered in the fashion that he did, the Modi factor remains prime in Uttar Pradesh as people still may not know who their local BJP candidate is but want to vote for the PM’s face in UP, as News18 found during wide travels in the state during the elections.

A senior BJP leader told News18 that the number of seats the BJP wins does not matter and the party always anticipated a victory with 250-270 odd constituencies and most previous CMs in UP have formed governments with similar mandates. “No chief minister, however strong they may have been, from Kalyan Singh to Rajnath Singh to Mulayam Singh Yadav or Mayawati, was able to repeat a government in UP for the past 37 years. Yogi has been able to do it with the complete backing and support of Modi who literally placed his hand on Yogi’s shoulder and threw his weight behind him,” he said.

It is the Modi magic working in UP again like in 2014, 2017 and 2019, but with Yogi’s booster shot in 2022, another senior party leader said. One key factor was also how Yogi implemented all Modi government schemes in the state in their entirety. And these schemes were invariably struggling in the state until the Yogi government came to power. Modi as the PM was particularly disappointed at the central programmes not being implemented in UP between 2014 and 2017 and Yogi as CM is said to have been given a clear mandate to reverse the situation ahead of 2022.

BJP officials say Yogi fulfilled Modi’s wish of giving corruption-free and strong and decisive governance to UP that was ruthless on criminals and mafia and brought a sense of safety and security to the state, which acted as a factor to bring in investments and private players. Uttar Pradesh under the Modi-Yogi double engine seems to have emerged as a model state like once Gujarat was under Narendra Modi. Yogi, who did over 200 rallies and roadshows in the state, now cements his place in the top BJP troika alongside Modi and Amit Shah and is a leader in the party to watch out for in the future.

