'It Takes Courage to Resign from a Legacy': Scindia's Son Mahanaryaman Backs Move to Quit Congress

New Delhi: Hours after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to quit the party, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia backed his father's "courageous" decision of his father and promised to make impactful change in Madhya Pradesh and India.

Scindia's 24-year old son Mahanaryaman took to Twitter and wrote: "I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies."





— M. Scindia (@AScindia) March 10, 2020

Scindia resigned from Congress after 18 years. Before parting ways with the party, Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah, who drove him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and their meeting lasted for over an hour.

After the meeting, Scindia released his resignation letter to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.