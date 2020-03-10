English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'It Takes Courage to Resign from a Legacy': Scindia's Son Mahanaryaman Backs Move to Quit Congress

File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

File photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia resigned from Congress after 18 years. Before parting ways with the party, Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah, who drove him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and their meeting lasted for over an hour.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 10, 2020, 6:47 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Hours after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to quit the party, his son Mahanaryaman Scindia backed his father's "courageous" decision of his father and promised to make impactful change in Madhya Pradesh and India.

Scindia's 24-year old son Mahanaryaman took to Twitter and wrote: "I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies."


Scindia resigned from Congress after 18 years. Before parting ways with the party, Scindia met Home Minister Amit Shah, who drove him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and their meeting lasted for over an hour.

After the meeting, Scindia released his resignation letter to interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story