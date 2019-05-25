It Took Just One BJP Karyakarta to Topple the Congress Giant, Says Smriti Irani on Amethi Victory

Smriti Irani, who recently dealt a major blow to Congress in its bastion seat of Amethi, expressed her jubilation that a single BJP party worker was able to take down the grand old party.The BJP candidate was able to wrest the constituency from Congress, defeating its chief Rahul Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes."For me, it was a matter of satisfaction that while their president and their whole system came down to fight it took just one karyakarta of the BJP," she told CNN-News18 in an interview.Irani said that the party had started preparing for the 2019 battle all the way back in 2014. "Did you see the PM take a single break? You cannot divorce yourself from political realities, from work," she said while taking a veiled jibe at the Congress for bracing for the race just a few months before the elections"When did 2019 start? In 2014," she said.When asked about the changes she has planned to bring about in the constituency Irani said, "Amethi will see a representative who will visit every village. I think we need to start from scratch be it health, education, the building of roads, clean water or irrigation for that matter. We have many things which have been a challenge for the people."The BJP leader who was the Textile Minister in the 16th Lok Sabha, remained reticent on the question of if she will be given a ministerial berth this time around.This is the third time that a non-Congress party has toppled the grand old party in its stronghold. The first was in the 1977 post-emergency election, which saw a Janata Party victory and the second time was in the 1998 election, which was won by the BJP.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)