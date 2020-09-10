POLITICS

'It Was a Mistake': BJP Removes 'Liquor Smuggler' as Vice-President of Aligarh Committee After Facing Flak

On September 6, the district BJP committee announced various office bearers with Jitender named as vice-president of Iglas mandal BJP committee. The saffron party's district president Choudary Rishipal Singh on Wednesday night said Jitender Singh was

On September 6, the district BJP committee announced various office bearers with Jitender named as vice-president of Iglas mandal BJP committee. The saffron party's district president Choudary Rishipal Singh on Wednesday night said Jitender Singh was "removed from the post of vice-president."

Jitender, a resident of Iglas town of the district, was arrested from neighbouring Mainpuri district on August 28 in a police raid. The police had been searching for him after eluding for several days in connection with a spurious liquor racket.

The BJP's Aligarh district committee has drawn flak after it appointed a man, who was jailed last month for alleged smuggling of illicit liquor, as the vice-president of one of its mandal committees. After media reports about his alleged wrongdoing, senior party members here admitted that this was a "mistake".

After video clips of Jitender showing him brandishing a firearm went viral in the past few days and local media reported the matter, the district BJP officials admitted that the lapse was due to "communication gap".

