'...It Was a Secret': BJP Leader 'Admits' PM Modi Played 'Important Role' in Fall of Cong-led MP Govt

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said at a public event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played an "important role" in the fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Led by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the state government was toppled after twenty-two Congress MLAs, mostly of them Jyotiraditya Scindias associates, had resigned. It reduced the Nath government to a minority, paving the way for the BJP to come to power. Scindia joined the BJP in March and is now a Rajya Sabha member.

"Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan," said Vijayvargiya, according to a report by NDTV. Union Minister Pradhan and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra were present at the event in Indore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reportedly told party workers in June that the saffron party's central leadership engineered the fall of the Congress government.

The Congress party later shared the comments on Twitter. Spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that it was clear now that it is Modi who pulls down constitutionally-elected governments in an unconstitutional manner.

"The Congress has been saying it right since day one, but the BJP has been blaming the Congress's internal tussle for the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Now the BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has made the truth crystal clear," Mr Saluja said.